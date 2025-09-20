Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 860 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,004,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 60,734 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 21,771.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,331,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,211.10. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,351.46. This trade represents a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $175.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.89. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

