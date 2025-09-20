Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,888 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Corning by 66.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GLW opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $79.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

