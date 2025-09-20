Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 993 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:BA opened at $215.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.77. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

