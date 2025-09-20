Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoNation Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $218.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.