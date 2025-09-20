Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $218.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.63.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

