Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

