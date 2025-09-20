Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,292,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

