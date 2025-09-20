Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 53,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

