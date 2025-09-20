Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 164.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 50.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

