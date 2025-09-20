Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.19 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

