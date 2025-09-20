Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,090,000 after buying an additional 298,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,961,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 83,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -348.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

