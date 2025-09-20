Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,466,000 after acquiring an additional 185,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,760,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,634,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,121 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $453.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of -183.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The firm had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $8,416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,390. The trade was a 95.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock worth $33,968,256. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.