Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 19.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 13.0% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock worth $448,306,941. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $342.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.