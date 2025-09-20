Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,511 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

