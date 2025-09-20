Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,364,295.54. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 665,738 shares of company stock worth $131,968,542. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.82 and a beta of 1.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

