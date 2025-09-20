Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after buying an additional 1,143,662 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Humana by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,830,000 after buying an additional 557,175 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,133,000 after buying an additional 219,541 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,873,000 after buying an additional 74,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,293,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

NYSE:HUM opened at $252.39 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $324.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

