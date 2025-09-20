Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

