Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $11,443,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FERG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day moving average of $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $243.40.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.