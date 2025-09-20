Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

