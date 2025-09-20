Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 3.8%

CHRD stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.