Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Parsons by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Parsons by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $82.03 on Friday. Parsons Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSN

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.