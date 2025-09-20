Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 932.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,347,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,197 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $126.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

