Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,052 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.90 and a 200-day moving average of $251.58.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.