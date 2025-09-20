Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 365 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,111.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

