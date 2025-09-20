Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Get Textron alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Textron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Textron by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Textron by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.