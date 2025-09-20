Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,272 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,951,000 after purchasing an additional 763,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

