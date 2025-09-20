Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 22.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $63,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,485. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,008. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

