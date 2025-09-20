Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

