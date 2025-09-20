Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,179 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.35.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

