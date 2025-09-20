Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Valero Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

NYSE VLO opened at $162.55 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $165.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

