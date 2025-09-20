Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

EFG stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

