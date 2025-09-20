Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after acquiring an additional 219,938 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

