Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $286.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

