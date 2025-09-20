Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $652,000 Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $106.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

