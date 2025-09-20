Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $702,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after buying an additional 1,730,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after buying an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 647.7% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after buying an additional 920,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

NYSE:FIS opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 361.73 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

