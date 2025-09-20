Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15,282.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,530,000 after purchasing an additional 281,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 440,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 250,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,886,000 after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,449,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $196.53 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.37 and a fifty-two week high of $200.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

