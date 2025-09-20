Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 88.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

