Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 15 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 120.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 54,160.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,398,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $814.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $770.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.65. NewMarket Corporation has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $854.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.The firm had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

