Parallel Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $55,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,852,320. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,420. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,043,435 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $190.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $173.89.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

