Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 794 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 15,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

