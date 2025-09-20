Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

