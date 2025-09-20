Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,959 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,705 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 461,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 335,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after acquiring an additional 260,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,809,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,384 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

