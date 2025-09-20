Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,367,000 after buying an additional 387,604 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,931,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

