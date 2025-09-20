Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) vs. Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Financial Contrast

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) and Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moody’s and Pearl Diver Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s 1 5 10 0 2.56 Pearl Diver Credit 0 0 0 1 4.00

Moody’s currently has a consensus price target of $540.71, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Pearl Diver Credit has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Pearl Diver Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pearl Diver Credit is more favorable than Moody’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

92.1% of Moody’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Moody’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Moody’s has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pearl Diver Credit has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Moody’s pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pearl Diver Credit pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Moody’s pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moody’s has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Moody’s and Pearl Diver Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s 29.18% 60.73% 15.47% Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moody’s and Pearl Diver Credit”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s $7.09 billion 12.14 $2.06 billion $11.77 40.85 Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Moody’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pearl Diver Credit.

Summary

Moody’s beats Pearl Diver Credit on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moody's

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets. It also offers credit research, credit models and analytics, economics data and models, and structured finance solutions; data sets on companies and securities; and SaaS solutions supporting banking, insurance, and know your customer workflows. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as structured finance securities. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody's Corporation in September 2000. Moody's Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pearl Diver Credit

(Get Free Report)

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

