Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.83.

MongoDB Price Performance

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

NASDAQ MDB opened at $323.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.13. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $258,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,460. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

