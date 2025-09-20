Piper Sandler Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $49.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBRL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 5.0%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $868.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 284,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

