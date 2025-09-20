Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $18.80. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands.

Potomac Bancshares Trading Up 4.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Potomac Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

