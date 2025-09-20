Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 188.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,335.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 168.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 216.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.48.

In related news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 per share, for a total transaction of £1,870. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

