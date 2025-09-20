Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.61. Prima BioMed shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 127,779 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prima BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prima BioMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Prima BioMed Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prima BioMed stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prima BioMed were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prima BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

