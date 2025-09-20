Procyon Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

