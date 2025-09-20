Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,898 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

